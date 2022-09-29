State police officer, K9 locate wanted man hiding under tarp with suspected fentanyl in Lebanon

A wanted Lebanon man was arrested after troopers found him hiding under a tarp in a garage with bags of fentanyl near him, according to the Connecticut State Police.

Troopers responded to a residence on York Road in Lebanon for reports of a wanted person in the area. Responders were advised that the man was hiding in the garage.

A trooper and a police K9 found the man in a multi-bay garage under a tarp and some debris, state police said. Troopers then found approximately 30 bags of fentanyl near where the man was located.

State police arrested Charles Bourgeois, 32, of Lebanon and charged him with a second offense of possession of a controlled substance.

Bourgeois had three active failure to appear warrants and an active warrant from Troop D, state police said. He has pending cases for reckless driving, driving under the influence and previous alleged drug offenses, according to court records. He has a criminal record dating back to 2013, according to court records.

He was held on a $30,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Norwich Superior Court on Thursday.