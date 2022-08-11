State Police: Officer, suspect injured in shooting in Richmond

An officer and another person have been injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

According to Indiana State Police on social media, an officer and suspect were injured during the shooting and taken to the hospital.

>> Lawyer: Butler Twp. shooting suspect intends to waive extradition to Ohio

A separate area law enforcement agency confirmed with News Center 7 that a Richmond police officer was injured.

The Pendleton Post of Indiana State Police confirmed that the officer was being taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital.

Police said the shooting happened near 12 street and C street in Richmond.

We are working to learn more about the condition of the officer and the suspect.

We will update this story as we learn more.

Officer involved shooting near 12 street and C street in Richmond, Indiana. Both Officer and suspect have been transported to hospital. There will be more information posted here as it develops. pic.twitter.com/Wrnqr7EhcT — Sgt. Scott Keegan (@ISPPendleton) August 10, 2022



