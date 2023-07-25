State police: Officer wounds man involved in domestic dispute in Tesuque

Jul. 25—A New Mexico State Police officer shot and wounded an Algodones man Monday night at a home in Tesuque, where he was accused of threatening his girlfriend's mother, the agency said.

The woman called 911 around 9:30 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her daughter's boyfriend, Galen Mason-Muller, 23, was en route to her home and planned to "harm himself or someone else," state police said in a news release issued Tuesday by spokesman Wilson Silver. The woman said Mason-Muller was known to carry a firearm.

While state police officers were on their way to the home, the news release said, the woman notified authorities Mason-Muller had arrived, kicked in the door and barged into her home, armed with a pistol.

He chased the woman around her kitchen, police said in the release, adding she managed to safely flee the home.

Officers arrived around 10:15 p.m and found two Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies already at the scene. The deputies told police they had spotted Mason-Muller brandishing a gun outside the residence.

Police confronted Mason-Muller, and during the encounter an officer fired at least one round, striking him, the news release said. Mason-Muller was taken to a local hospital with what state police believe was a "non-life-threatening" wound.

No officers were injured.

The news release did not identify the officer who fired at Mason-Muller and did not provide any details about specific actions by Mason-Muller that had prompted the officer to fire.

Silver did not respond to a request for a report of the incident or answer questions about what had led to the shooting.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza did not respond to a call or email seeking comment.

Undersheriff Ken Johnson wrote in an email the sheriff's office had no further information on the incident.

The officer who wounded Mason-Muller was placed on administrative leave, according to the state police news release. It said the agency will not identify any of the officers involved in the incident until the investigation is complete.

Agents with the state police Investigations Bureau "are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews," the news release said. "Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney for review."