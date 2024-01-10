State Police: One dead from crash in Friendship on Moss Brook Road

New York State Police said one person was killed Tuesday and another was injured in a motor vehicle crash in the Allegany County town of Friendship.

Troopers based in Olean said the crash occurred at about 11 a.m. on Moss Brook Road and involved a single vehicle.

State Police reported the crash is under investigation. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: One person killed in crash on Moss Brook Road in Friendship