State police say one man dead after Friday shooting in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA – One man has died following a shooting in the city in the early hours of Friday.

State police announced Friday night that 31-year-old Vincent Ciccone died following a shooting on Aliquippa's Mill Street around 5:35 a.m. First responders said Ciccone was rushed to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh after the shooting, but later succumbed to injuries caused by gunshot wounds.

As of Friday evening, no suspects have been publicly named in the shooting. The incident is currently being investigated as a homicide.

Those with information on the shooting are encouraged to call state police with any information that can assist the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: One man dead after shooting in Aliquippa on Friday