State police: One person dead, one in custody after Chest Township shooting; no threat to public

Feb. 23—PATTON, Pa. — One person is dead and another person is in custody after a fatal shooting Thursday in Chest Township, according to state police.

Limited details were released Thursday evening about the deadly incident, but a homicide investigation was underway at a location on Grozanick Road, near Patton.

"The suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the public," authorities said.

Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said the victim was a woman in her 60s whose name was being withheld pending notification of family. An autopsy is set for Friday.

State police from Troop A and other first responders were dispatched to the scene.