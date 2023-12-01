In state police OT fraud trial, retired lieutenant testifies to playing by book

WORCESTER ― Prosecutors trying two former state police officers for alleged overtime theft appeared on Thursday to push back on their defense that such practices were widespread, questioning a retired Holden lieutenant who testified to playing by the book.

Over several hours of testimony, retired Lt. James P. Fogarty, the former Holden barracks commander, testified the rules did not allow, nor did he countenance, troopers to take federal money for hours they did not work.

“No,” Fogarty replied when asked by Assistant U.S. Attorney Dustin Chao whether any trooper had ever complained to him that they should be entitled to collect overtime for hours they did not work.

Thursday was the third day of testimony in the trial of former state police Lt. Daniel J. Griffin and Sgt. William R. Robertson, commanders of a traffic control unit prosecutors say committed theft by habitually double dipping or leaving early on federally funded overtime shifts.

William Robertson, left, and Daniel Griffin leave U.S. District Court in Worcester on Tuesday.

Griffin and Robertson have argued that such practices were “common” among state police for decades. Prosecutors have presented evidence that, while some state police rules allow troopers to collect overtime for more hours than they actually worked, the federal grants that funded the overtime shifts in question did not.

Fogarty testified Thursday that his troopers were required to work their entire shifts on federally funded seat belt or sobriety checkpoints in order to earn their full overtime paychecks.

Prosecutors showed Fogarty copies of paperwork he filled out in which some troopers were not paid the full amount – which Fogarty said was evidence that he required them to correctly fill out their sheets to reflect the time they were owed.

Griffin and Robertson are accused of directing subordinates in the Traffic Program Section to start their shifts late or end early, and to falsely put in for the full time on their paperwork. Robertson, the government alleges, ordered much of that paperwork destroyed when he became concerned it could be used against them.

Lawyers for Griffin and Robertson haven’t contested much of the documented evidence against them – which Thursday included cruiser tracking information showing they had ended their patrols at different times than they claimed – but have instead argued what they did was accepted practice in the state police.

One of several troopers given immunity to testify against Griffin and Robertson testified Tuesday that "stealing" of overtime in the state police dated to the 1980s.

Defense lawyers have argued that the state police union agreement was silent on the subject of federal overtime, and that Griffin and Robertson, because of the alleged past practice of others, would have had no reason to believe what they were doing was wrong.

Intent to defraud will be part of what prosecutors will have to prove, proposed jury instructions filed by both sides show.

At a separate trial alleging overtime embezzlement in April, a federal jury acquitted four Boston police officers after determining the practices they followed were baked into department culture and backed by superiors, The Boston Globe reported.

The acquittals came despite the fact that nine other officers charged in the same case pleaded guilty and testified for the government.

Prosecutors at the trial of Griffin and Robertson trial have noted through questioning and documents that the federal overtime program, unlike other kinds of overtime, did not allow troopers to be paid a four-hour minimum, even if they worked fewer hours of overtime.

Fogarty was the second state police lieutenant prosecutors have called to testify that he did not allow troopers to receive federal overtime for hours not worked. The first testified Wednesday.

Thursday, prosecutors presented jurors an email sent by Griffin in which a draft of the program requirements were spelled out. They also had Fogarty read for jurors part of the union contract that forbids troopers from collecting overtime while on regular working hours – something the government alleges Griffin and Robertson did by starting overtime shifts early,

Fogarty testified it was “common knowledge” throughout state police that such a practice – called pyramiding – was forbidden.

On cross-examination, Thomas M. Hoopes, Griffin’s lawyer, asked Fogarty for the name of Griffin’s predecessor at the Traffic Control Section, and wrote it down on a white board for jurors to see.

Hoopes also asked Fogarty to confirm the ranks of a number of other top state police officials, some of which Fogarty recalled, others which he didn’t.

In earlier cross-examination of the state police’s payroll director, Michael Faiola, Hoopes suggested that officials higher in rank than Griffin were required to approve his time sheet.

Faiola agreed that it’s likely troopers of higher rank signed off on some of Griffin’s time sheets, but he also said it’s possible for subordinates to sign off on them.

“It’s by station. A subordinate could approve (it) too,” Faiola testified.

Asked by Hoopes whether he had ever conducted trainings or issued directives on how to enter time sheets, Faiola testified he had not.

Prosecutors have noted that state police, every time they file a time sheet, have to click an acknowledgment that it is accurate.

Accuracy of time worked was also mandated on other documents prosecutors showed to jurors Thursday, including documents that governed the administration of the federal grants at issue.

The trial will resume Friday.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Retired Mass. State Police lieutenant testifies in OT fraud trial