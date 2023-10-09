State police paid to end middle-finger traffic ticket lawsuit. Were officers disciplined?

The Delaware State Police officers who issued a ticket to a man who flipped them off were not disciplined by state police leadership for the citation that cost the department $50,000 in a court judgment earlier this year.

Court records show that one of the three officers involved was issued a reprimand for taking and destroying the sign that Jonathan Guessford held on the side of U.S. Route 13 warning motorists of a speed trap ahead.

However, the ticket issued to Guessford for flipping the bird toward officers after the sign confiscation did not lead to any reprimand. State police leadership now claims the officers were acting in "good faith" in issuing the citation, though video shows officers issued the ticket because they were offended and not out of any articulated interest in public safety.

The citation was promptly dismissed in court, but a year later, it drew national attention when video of officers taking Guessford's sign and issuing him the ticket became public through the lawsuit the Kent County resident filed against state police.

The incident put state police in the spotlight again months later with the airing of dash camera videos from the day in which the officers discussed how the ticket was illegitimate and mused about locking the man up, sending his child to the state and putting his dog in the "impound."

In court, state police ended the civil litigation by a $50,000 judgment upon the agency earlier this year. The judgment admits no fault. With that resolved, state police leadership will say only that an officer was disciplined, declining further comment due to disciplinary laws governing Delaware police.

Disciplinary records are never made public absent a lawsuit in Delaware and, in the context of police abuse lawsuits, are typically kept secret as part of confidentiality measures in the litigation. But in this case, Ron Poliquin, Guessford's attorney, passed along the records that police submitted in the litigation.

The records provide a rare and small window into local police accountability, while also serving as an example of how the Delaware General Assembly's recent police secrecy reforms would fall short of providing transparency when applied to Guessford's case.

But first, here's a recap of the case for context.

The ticket

In 2022, Guessford was frustrated with state police. To "protest," he stood on the side of Route 13 with a handmade sign that said “radar ahead” for motorists approaching what he believed were speed traps.

At least some officers involved knew Guessford, referring to him as "that wackjob" in a phone conversation about the incident that was made public as part of the lawsuit.

In March 2022, Guessford was parked on the shoulder of Route 13 south of Smyrna holding the sign when he was confronted by state police Cpl. Stephen Douglas and Trooper Nicholas Gallo. They told him that someone reported he was jumping in the road. He said that was a lie.

They told him he couldn't hold his sign on the side of the road. Guessford told them that his actions were within the law and the officers had no right to stop him. They responded that they would not let him continue, to which he told them they were acting outside their official authority.

At first, Douglas grasps at the sign. Later, Gallo jerks it from Guessford's grip and rips it up.

After criticizing the officers' actions, Guessford drives away and gives police the middle finger. A short time later, dashcam footage shows Douglas driving more than 100 mph in a 55-mph zone to stop Guessford. Gallo follows, along with Master Cpl. Raiford Box.

Dashcam video showed Box speaking to Douglas on the phone before the citation was issued. Douglas suggested issuing a charge regarding hand signals. Box laughed and said, "Nah," and then suggested arresting him for disorderly conduct before noting that also wouldn't stick.

Douglas later tells Gallo, "He stuck his middle finger out of the car and I’m like 'game on.'"

Video shows Douglas searching for a law governing hand signals and the three officers chuckling about the citation. It also shows Box telling Guessford he is "the supervisor" and then threatening to lock him up and take away his child and dog, both of whom are also in the car.

Ultimately, Guessford was issued a citation under the law that governs hand signals typically used in piloting a nonmotorized vehicle or a vehicle without turn signals. In a phone conversation captured on the dashcam after the officers leave the scene, Box recounts what happened. He tells Lt. Christopher Popp, a supervisor, that he knows the hand gesture citation wasn't going to stick.

Box tells Popp that eventually, Guessford is going to mess up to the point that "we are really going to be able to lock him up."

"We need to look at something more that applies, like maybe, something stupid, like parked in the roadway, something that will fly," Popp replies.

Box then calls Douglas and recounts the conversation. Douglas replies: "Well, at least it inconveniences (Guessford)."

Sign confiscation reprimand

Records show that the state police's Internal Affairs unit investigated the officers upon a complaint submitted by Guessford after the incident last year.

In written response to questions from Delaware Online/The News Journal, state police officials earlier this year said a trooper was disciplined and declined to share further details citing Guessford’s lawsuit. With Guessford’s lawsuit over, leaders at the state’s largest police agency were again asked what internal disciplinary rules applied to the officers' conduct.

In a written response, they said, “an internal investigation was conducted and resulted in disciplinary action” and declined further comment, citing the Law Enforcement Officer’s Bill of Rights − a law that local police have long argued mandates the public get no view into how they investigate and discipline their own.

Court records from Guessford’s civil litigation, however, do give the public a hint at how state police addressed their officers’ actions.

They show that both Douglas and Gallo, the officer that ultimately destroyed Guessford’s sign, were investigated for “failing to use sound judgment in the performance of their duties,” which is labeled as a “job performance standard” in the disciplinary paperwork.

Both men told internal investigators they received a report that Guessford was jumping out into traffic while holding his sign, according to internal affairs paperwork. They told investigators they were concerned for his well-being, that he would not listen to them and they feared he was taking his sign into the roadway when they snatched at it.

Gallo told investigators that in his view, taking the sign would eliminate the “traffic hazard.”

The investigator concluded that because Douglas snatched but failed to actually grab the sign, the disciplinary charge against him was not substantiated. But for Gallo, because he was successful in snatching the sign, the charge against him warranted an official reprimand, according to the documents.

It’s unclear if that reprimand comes with any consequence.

Police leadership justify ticket

What is not addressed at all in the Internal Affairs documents submitted to the court by state police is the ticket or the apparent spite that motivated it. In the video, officers admit to Guessford that the ticket was for his middle finger and later can be seen laughing about citing him for an improper hand turn signal because of the obscene gesture.

“He wasn’t making a turn,” Douglas says.

In a written response to questions submitted by Delaware Online/The News Journal, a state police spokesperson disputed the assertion that the ticket was “bogus.”

“Troopers believed they were acting within legal boundaries based on their observations at the time,” spokesperson Sgt. India Sturgis wrote. “However, they later found that the actions they witnessed were protected under free speech laws. Their intent was never to carry out enforcement that would violate the law.”

When asked to expand on that statement, state police leadership said video “being circulated” does not reflect the “entire incident.”

“I can assure you that the DSP officers acted in good faith with respect to their charging decision,” Sturgis wrote.

State police leadership did not make anyone available upon request for an interview to discuss how they addressed the incident.

In an interview, Guessford said he felt that the officers chasing him down and “conspiring” to issue the fake charge was worse than the act of confiscating his sign because it shows officers willing to abuse their charging authority over "hurt feelings."

“These people are on video conspiring to charge me with falsified crimes," Guessford said. "They are on video threatening to take my children because of those false charges. These people can testify in criminal cases against other citizens.”

Guessford said he feels the officers should face official misconduct criminal charges for abusing their authority in issuing the ticket. Last month, a Delaware State Police officer was criminally indicted after being accused of abusing his police authority in what prosecutors described as a "violent rampage" on a teenager who had pranked his home.

A spokesperson for Attorney General Kathy Jennings said the Guessford incident had not been referred to them for potential prosecution but they were aware of the situation from media coverage. The spokesperson declined further comment.

Police reforms still allow for secrets

Guessford’s case represents a rare situation where an attorney in a civil case against police shares disciplinary documents received through that litigation.

Typically, and for decades, the public in Delaware does not hear about how law enforcement police their own unless the conduct is obvious and egregious enough for prosecutors to intervene with criminal charges.

The nationwide protests that followed the 2020 murder of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer saw promises of change around the secrecy of police disciplinary actions by state lawmakers.

Those who sought reform argued that public insight into police discipline would repair public confidence in police departments by ensuring bad acts are not simply hidden from public view without consequence.

But that specific reform was contested significantly by police backers in the Delaware General Assembly. Efforts to open up past disciplinary records to public scrutiny were abandoned and the scope of what police disciplinary records could be made public in the future was pared down.

This summer, changes were passed and signed by Gov. John Carney. Backers said the reform is a “first step.” Critics say it still requires the public's blind faith that the police will promote true accountability within their ranks.

The reform bill opens up some public oversight over internal investigations involving police discharging a weapon, sexual assault or harassment, dishonesty like filing false reports, witness tampering and tampering with evidence.

Information about such cases will be made public only when police internal investigators find that a rule was broken. So, in cases where internal investigators didn’t substantiate any misconduct, the public will not have any insight into what investigative steps were taken or what evidence led to that finding.

In Guessford’s case, the misconduct finding against Gallo for ripping up the sign likely would not be made public because it didn’t fall into one of the categories above. The police would also have no obligation to say whether or not they even investigated the ticket issuance.

Poliquin, Guessford's attorney, said videos of the incident show the traffic ticket was issued improperly.

"Nothing in that says we are trying to enforce the law as we know," Poliquin said. "It says we are going to get this guy for something."

Before the lawsuit ended, Col. Melissa Zebley, the superintendent of Delaware State Police, issued a written statement noting that the officers' role includes both public safety and "safeguarding rights and liberties of every person" and that she is "committed" to ensuring every state police officer "understands that obligation and takes it seriously."

Poliquin said that is contradicted by the fact state police now defend the ticket.

"The head of the state police is more interested in protecting the status quo," Poliquin said, "protecting the officers than fixing the work culture."

