State police: Parker City man drunk when he caused crash that hurt other driver

WINCHESTER, Ind. — Authorities say a Parker City man was intoxicated when he caused a traffic accident hat seriously injured the other driver.

Tony L. Arthur, 69, was charged Thursday in Randolph Superior Court with driving while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury. The offense is a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison.

According to Indiana State Police, Arthur last July 17 was driving a Chevrolet Suburban northbound on Randolph County Road 500-W when he ran a stop sign at County Road 200-N.

His SUV then struck an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado.

The driver of the Silverado, a 21-year-old Farmland woman, was taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, where she was treated for injuries including a sternal fracture, along with abrasions to her abdomen and left forearm.

A child was also in her vehicle.

Authorities said they noticed Arthur, who had been on his way home from playing golf, had "bloodshot, glassy eyes and his balance was poor."

He initially said he had consumed a single beer about three hours earlier. Later the Parker City man reportedly acknowledged he had also had "a couple of shots of gin."

A breath test measured Arthur's blood-alcohol content at 0.146. In Indiana, motorists with a BAC of 0.08 or higher are considered intoxicated.

An initial hearing in Arthur's case has been set for Feb. 3.

Court records reflect no prior convictions for the Randolph County resident.

