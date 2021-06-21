State police: Pecos boy found safe
Jun. 21—New Mexico State Police say a 5-year-old boy abducted early Monday from a home in Pecos has been found and is safe.
Johnny Joe Gallegos, 39, of Pecos was suspected of taking his son, Juan, from the boy's home at the Casa de Herrera Trailer Park in Pecos around 4 a.m. Monday, the agency said in a news release after issuing an Amber Alert.
Gallegos was accompanied by two men when he kicked in the door to the home and abducted his son, state police said.
The Amber Alert has been canceled.