State police: Pecos man charged in abduction of son

Jun. 21—A Pecos man is facing criminal charges after he was accused of abducting his 5-year-old son early Monday morning.

Johnny Gallegos, 39, was suspected of taking the boy, Juan, from a home at the Casa de Herrera Trailer Park in Pecos around 4 a.m., New Mexico State Police said in a news release after issuing an Amber Alert about the missing child.

Later Monday, Juan was found with his father at a residence in Villanueva, state police Lt. Dusty Francisco said. The boy was returned safely to his mother and grandmother, the officer added.

Gallegos is now charged with custodial interference, breaking and entering, battery and conspiracy, Francisco said. He was arrested and booked into the San Miguel County jail.

State police said in the news release Gallegos was accompanied by two other men when he kicked in the door to the mobile home and abducted his son.

Investigators are still working to identify and apprehen the two men connected to the abduction, Francisco said.

Gallegos has faced criminal charges in the past.

In 2006, he pleaded guilty to aggravated battery. That same year, he pleaded no contest to multiple counts of forgery. He was found guilty of aggravated fleeing from a law enforcement officer in 2019.

His grandmother sought a temporary restraining order against him in 2012, accusing him of domestic violence. Juan's mother also filed a petition against him in 2016 seeking domestic violence protections, according to court records.