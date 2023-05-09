State police: Pecos man dies in crash

May 8—A Pecos man died early Saturday morning in a two-vehicle collision on N.M. 50, according to New Mexico State Police.

Gene Romero, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene by the state Office of the Medical Investigator after crashing into another vehicle head-on, the agency said in a news release, citing high speed and alcohol as possible factors.

The news release didn't specify which driver in the incident might have been under the influence of alcohol.

State police investigated the incident around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Romero had been driving a pickup westbound at "a high rate of speed," investigators found, and swerved off the road before hitting another vehicle. According to the release, he drove onto the eastbound shoulder and then overcorrected, striking a vehicle driving eastbound.

State police did not release the identity of the other driver involved in the collision, but the release states that person was taken to an area hospital with condition unknown.

A state police investigation into the incident is ongoing, the release says.