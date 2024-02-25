State police say Petersburg juveniles involved in I-95 high-speed chase ending in wreck

PETERSBURG – Three juveniles are in custody and a fourth is at large after they reportedly led state police on a chase Saturday afternoon from Chesterfield County until their car crashed in Petersburg.

State Police Sgt. Jessica Shehan said charges are pending against the driver and occupants of the car. All the youths are from Petersburg.

Shehan said the pursuit started around 12:30 p.m. on southbound Interstate 95 near the Willis Road exit. A trooper clocked a black Infiniti going 88 mph in a 60-mph zone and tried to stop it, but the driver sped up.

The pursuit continued off I-95 onto westbound state Route 10 and “where the driver continued to drive recklessly while heading south” on Route 1. They eventually got back onto I-95 in Colonial Heights with authorities in tow.

This time, they stayed on I-95 into Petersburg before jumping off on the Wagner Road exit. They did not get very far, though, as the driver wrecked the car at the intersection of Wagner Road and Medical Park Boulevard.

At that point, Shehan said, all four occupants ran from the scene. Three of them, including the driver, were caught.

There were no injuries reported.

The investigation into the pursuit is continuing.

Saturday was the second time in nine days that a state police chase ended in Petersburg.

On Feb. 15, two Florida men led state police on a 20-mile high-speed pursuit on northbound Interstate 85 from Dinwiddie County into Petersburg. That chase continued onto Squirrel Level Road and Halifax Street before the suspect vehicle crashed in front of First Baptist Church at the intersection of Liberty and Harrison streets.

According to VSP policy, a trooper may start a pursuit if the driver does not stop for the lights or sirens. During the chase, the pursuing officer has to consider several factors, including road and traffic conditions, the risk of them, the suspect or bystanders getting seriously hurt, and whether or not the driver could be caught another way.

Chases cannot go against traffic flow, nor can the fleeing car be rammed intentionally unless extraordinary circumstances call for it.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @BAtkinson_PI.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Petersburg juveniles arrested for high-speed chase on Interstate 95