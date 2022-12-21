State police find Pike County homeowner dead after reported burglary

Kentucky State Police called to investigate a burglary at a Pike County home found the homeowner dead when they arrived.

Around 8 a.m. Sunday, the state police’s Pikeville post received a call about a robbery in progress at a residence on Marrowbone Creek Road in Elkhorn City, a news release said.

Officers found the homeowner, Timothy Justice, 60, dead at the scene. Foul play is suspected, state police said.

The cause of death is under investigation and Justice’s body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Detective Joseph Coleman is conducting the investigation. Police ask that anyone with information related to the death contact the Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711.