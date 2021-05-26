State police plan DUI checkpoints, roving patrols during holiday

May 26—Dunmore-based state police Troop R plans to conduct DUI sobriety checkpoints and DUI roving patrols during the Memorial Day weekend to help protect the public from intoxicated drivers.

The checkpoints and patrols will take place Friday through Monday.

The state police reminds motorists that DUI is a misdemeanor offense in Pennsylvania.

Penalties can range from a $300 fine with six months of probation to fines of up to $5,000 and jail time of up to five years. Sentences can also include a license suspension up to 18 months, mandatory alcohol highway safety education and an ignition interlock system.

— STAFF REPORT