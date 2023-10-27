State police planning to search river where Lewiston shooting suspect's vehicle was found

Oct. 27—Maine State Police leaders Friday morning shared new details about the continuing search for the Bowdoin man suspected of killing 18 people and wounding 13 in Lewiston, marking a departure from law enforcement's previous silence around the investigation.

Addressing reporters at Lewiston City Hall, Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck Police promised to provide daily updates about the manhunt for Robert Card, 40, who remains at large more than 36 hours the shootings at Just-In-Time Recreation and Schemengees Bar & Grille at around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Sauschuck said crews, including dive teams, will be conducing a sweeping search Friday near the Lisbon boat launch where police say they discovered Card's abandoned Subaru late Wednesday night. But he said law enforcement will continue to be tight-lipped about other aspects of the investigation in order to protect officers' safety.

"I know that information is powerful," he said. "You also know that there are going to be times that I won't be able to give you all the information that you need — or certainly that you want."

Sauschuck pointed to three maps to illustrate areas police teams will search throughout Friday, including the two shooting sites. He was particularly detailed when describing plans to sweep the land and water near the boat launch in Lisbon.

Air support will fly above the Androscoggin River and scan for signs of a body or other evidence from above, while dive teams equipped with sonar tools will search the water. Meanwhile, officers on land will comb the shoreline west of the boat launch.

Sauschuck confirmed that police found a note apparently left by Card in one of the Bowdoin homes they searched yesterday, but he refused to detail its contents or answer questions about whether it was a suicide note.

While police are open to the possibility that they'll find Card's body in the river, Sauschuck said they don't know if he is dead or if he is anywhere near the boat launch.

Officers will be searching other areas throughout the day, he said, but police are not prepared to share those details yet. He warned against reading too much into any specific police activity, from the presence of helicopters to the sight of officers armored in tactical gear.

Some encounters that might look dramatic — like the scene in Bowdoin Thursday evening when officers approached a home believed to belong to Card's brother and asked Card through a megaphone to surrender — could just be standard police operating procedure.

State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss said Thursday evening that police did not know whether Card was in the Bowdoin home and was simply executing a search warrant.

Police have received more than 530 tips from the public related to the investigation, Sasuchuck said. He invited the public to continue submitting information to a digital tip line at FBI.gov/LewistonTips.

During a brief question and answer period, he said he was confident that police would bring Card into custody "one way or another." But he also acknowledged fears that the manhunt could become more challenging the longer it stretches from the shootings on Wednesday.

"Every minute this goes on we're more and more concerned," he said. That's why we're working 24/7."

He said police would address reporters again on Friday if law enforcement has updates to share.

Despite the effort at improved transparency, Sauschuck continued to balk at questions about Card, the weapon he allegedly used, and the warning signs he reportedly displayed in recent months. After reporters grew animated while pressing Sauschuck to detail the warnings law enforcement agencies may received about the suspect in the months before the shootings, he threatened to end the press conference.

"There's going to be an opportunity to answer all those questions," he promised. "The reality of today is I'm not going to talk about who knew what and when."

At a similar news conference Thursday morning, police shared a casualty count but refused to provide specifics the manhunt for Card, which involves more than 350 law enforcement officials from municipal, county, state and national agencies. Questions about the search radius, the weapon police used in the shootings and Card's mental health all went unanswered.

Experts say it's unusual for perpetrators of mass shootings to escape the scene alive. In this case, police must be cautious when providing information to the public to avoid alerting Card where and how they're searching for him, they say.

Sauschuck again said Friday morning that only eight of the 18 victims have been identified and their families notified. He refused to answer further questions about the victims, saying that would be addressed at a "specific session" at another time.

Victims confirmed by the Press Herald include: Joe Walker, 57, of Auburn, the manager of Schemengees; Bob Violette, 76, of Lewiston, who was an avid bowler; Peyton Brewer-Ross, 40, of Bath, who was killed while playing in a cornhole tournament at Schemengees; Tricia Asselin, of Auburn, who worked part-time at the bowling alley; and Joshua Seal, the director of interpreting services at a nonprofit devoted to helping Mainers with disabilities.

As of Thursday evening, three patients remained in critical condition at Central Maine Medical Center, said John Alexander, senior vice president and chief operating officer at CMMC.

This story will be updated.