State police find possible teen sex trafficking victim during traffic stop

The Michigan State Police accidentally stumbled on a possible sex trafficking victim during a traffic stop early Tuesday morning.

MSP troopers pulled over a female in a black Dodge Charger near 8 Mile and Schoenherr at around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to an MSP tweet. She didn't have an ID and gave the police a fake name.

Overnight Activity:

11/16 at 2:15 AM

Location:

Eight Mile Road and Schoenherr

Warren/Detroit Border

Synopsis:

Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a black Dodge Charger for speed near 8 mile and Schoenherr. The female driver did not have ID and gave troopers a false name. 1/ pic.twitter.com/IcTRJI5ibx — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) November 16, 2021

This prompted the police to investigate further, and they discovered she's a 15-year-old missing person from Jackson County. She's been reported missing since Sept. 25. The driver later said she might be pregnant and a victim of sex trafficking, so MSP took her to be examined at a local hospital.

More: He hooked women on drugs and turned them into sex slaves — now he's paying for it

More: Rochester Hills community gathers to pray for safe return of teen who disappeared from MSU

After learning more, troopers believe she was trafficked in the city of Detroit, MSP said.

The 15-year-old will be returned to her family and MSP will continue to investigate the incident and locate her traffickers.

Contact Emma Stein: estein@freepress.com and follow her on Twitter @_emmastein.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: MSP find teen sex trafficking victim during traffic stop