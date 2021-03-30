State police to probe deadly Virginia Beach police shooting

  • Police officers redirect traffic along Atlantic Avenue while Japharii Jones with Black Lives Matter 757 protests through a loud speaker demanding justice for Donovan Lynch in Virginia Beach, Va., on Saturday, March 27, 2021. (Karen Zeis/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
  • Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate addresses media in the lobby of the Virginia Beach Police Department Second Precinct in Virginia Beach, Va., on Saturday, March 27, 2021. (Kristen Zeis/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
  • Aubrey "Japharii" Jones, left, walks on the sidewalk on Atlantic Ave. Saturday March 27, 2021 in Virginia Beach, Va.. Overnight shootings near the Atlantic oceanfront in Virginia Beach left two people dead and eight wounded in a scene described by authorities on Saturday as “very chaotic.” (AP Photo/John C. Clark)
1 / 3

Oceanfront-Shootings-Virginia

Police officers redirect traffic along Atlantic Avenue while Japharii Jones with Black Lives Matter 757 protests through a loud speaker demanding justice for Donovan Lynch in Virginia Beach, Va., on Saturday, March 27, 2021. (Karen Zeis/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BEN FINLEY
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Virginia Beach police have turned over their investigation of an officer-involved shooting of a former college football player to Virginia State Police after the Black man's death amid a rash of weekend shootings drew heightened public scrutiny.

Donovon W. Lynch, 25, was shot by a Virginia Beach police officer in the last of three separate shooting incidents along the city’s popular oceanfront strip of hotels and restaurants. The shootings left one other person dead and eight others wounded.

The case has drawn calls for a thorough and transparent investigation from such figures as Grammy-winning musician Pharrell Williams, who says Lynch was his cousin.

“The Lynch family and the involved officer each deserve a comprehensive and thorough investigation into this incident, and we appreciate the public's patience as we pursue every facet of it,” Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said in a statement Tuesday.

Both Lynch and the police officer who shot him are Black. That officer and another officer who saw Lynch's shooting have both said that Lynch had a handgun, police said Monday.

The city's police department also said that a “separate, independent witness corroborated that Mr. Lynch was in possession of a handgun" earlier that evening. But the body camera worn by the officer who shot Lynch had not been activated for "unknown reasons,” according to police. said.

“We would like to provide the community answers," the police chief said Saturday. “At this point we do not have them.”

Neudigate said his department on Monday formally requested that state police take the investigation.

That same day, Williams told his 10 million Twitter followers that Lynch was his cousin.

“It is critical my family and the other victims’ families get the transparency they deserve. VA Beach is the epitome of hope and we will get through this,” said the singer, songwriter and producer. Williams is also a Virginia Beach native.

Lynch, who lived in the coastal city, was an offensive lineman for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise during the 2017 and 2018 seasons and a 2019 graduate of the school.

The officer who shot Lynch has been placed on administrative leave, police said. He has been with the department for five years and is assigned to its special operations division.

The Virginia Beach chapter of the NAACP said in a statement Sunday that it wasn't surprised that the officer's body camera wasn't turned on. It said its members are "watching and listening for the department’s inquiry into this shooting and expect a thorough and expeditious report. The community is waiting!”

Virginia House Del. Jay Jones, a Democrat who is running for Attorney General, has called for the state AG to investigate.

“We need far better accountability and transparency, and the families of those killed by police, in Virginia Beach and across this country, deserve answers,” Jones said Sunday.

Lynch's shooting was one of three separate shooting incidents that police said occurred within minutes of each other along Virginia Beach's oceanfront.

Police said a gun battle broke out late Friday night from what appeared to be a fight involving a group of people. Several people were wounded by gunfire in the densely packed area, and three men have been arrested. Each faces seven counts of malicious wounding, among other charges.

Also killed in a separate weekend shooting was Deshayla E. Harris, 28, of Norfolk. Investigators said they believe Harris was likely a bystander struck by stray gunfire. No arrests were immediately made in her death.

Recommended Stories

  • All of the 14 celebrities who have been coaches on 'The Voice'

    The show has had 14 full-time celebrity coaches over the years. Here's a timeline of when stars like Adam Levine and Miley Cyrus started and left.

  • U.S. lawmakers press Big Tech for internal research on kids' mental health

    Four Republican U.S. lawmakers requested on Tuesday that Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google turn over any studies they have done on how their services affect children's mental health. The request follows a joint hearing last week of two House Energy and Commerce subcommittees at which the companies' chief executives discussed their content moderation practices in the wake of the siege on the Capitol in January. Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers, the committee's ranking Republican, had asked the CEOs at the hearing whether their companies had conducted internal research concerning children's mental health.

  • BTS issues statement on anti-Asian violence: 'We all have the right to be respected'

    BTS is among the most influential groups of the global music community, and now the band's members have issued a strongly worded statement condemning the recent wave of anti-Asian hate and violence in the U.S.

  • Recycling startup Redwood Materials is partnering with Proterra to supply EV battery materials sustainably

    A growing number of companies have emerged over the last few years determined to reduce waste in the electric vehicle battery market. Chief among these is recycling firm Redwood Materials, which has quickly expanded since its launch in 2017 by Tesla co-founder JB Straubel to become the largest lithium-ion battery recycler in North America. Now the firm is teaming up with electric commercial vehicle manufacturer Proterra in a deal that may help boost the domestic battery supply chain.

  • Two top Democrats want support from at least 10 Republicans for gun background check bill

    Two top Senate Democrats are weighing whether gun reform can be a long shot issue proving they can work with Republicans — and don't have to scrap the filibuster after all.What we're hearing: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) have been privately negotiating how to revise H.R. 8, the House Democrats' background checks bill, to gain support from at least 10 Republicans.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.As of now, Republicans say the bill is a "nonstarter," since it goes too far to limit gun rights. But GOP lawmakers are increasingly accepting universal background checks for commercial firearms sales and other provisions laid out in the 2013 bill, co-sponsored by Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Pat Toomey (R-Pa.).The politics around background checks also have changed dramatically since 2013, top Democrats point out, as two-thirds of Americans support tougher gun laws.This is the sweet spot they're looking at, sources familiar with the talks tell Axios.Why it matters: Democrats think it's now or never to finally find bipartisan compromise on gun reform.They have a president who ran point on this issue as vice president following the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012 and cares deeply about it.They also control both chambers of Congress, and the country is reeling after two deadly mass shootings in two weeks.That said, it may not be enough: Gun control has consistently been an issue in which lawmakers in both parties have tried, and failed, to pass meaningful legislation.What they're saying: "I think that Republicans have to argue, as a means of defending the current rules, that the Senate can still work under the 60-vote requirement," Murphy said Sunday on "Meet the Press.""I think Republicans may be looking for issues to prove that Democrats don't need to obliterate the filibuster. Here's their opportunity: an issue which has 90 percent support, which doesn't require them to shift their position.""I've gotten a lot of calls from Republicans in the Senate who don't want to fight this fight any longer," Murphy added."This time feels different. Almost the dawn of a different era," Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), who also is taking a lead role in gun reform talks, told Axios. "There is such a powerful grassroots movement and political momentum as a result of all of the groups and advocates and activists, survivors, victims, who've come together in a very powerful way."But, but, but: Many Democrats also fear this effort, like those preceding it, will be futile and lose momentum as the White House shifts the conversation toward other priorities, including infrastructure and any tax increases to pay for it.One senior Democratic aide pointed out the issue barely came up on the Sunday shows today, apart from Murphy's interview on "Meet the Press."It also doesn't help that the Senate broke Thursday afternoon for a two-week recess.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Lil Nas X and GOP Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota got into a Twitter fight over his Satan-themed sneaker range made with human blood

    The rapper told Noem to "do ur job" instead of tweeting about his shoes. The fight exemplifies the culturally charged battles embraced by the GOP.

  • Pharrell Williams's cousin killed by police during Virginia Beach shootings, calls for 'transparency, honesty and justice'

    Donovon Lynch, a 25-year-old Black man, was identified as one of the two people killed in three separate shootings in Virginia late on Friday night.

  • Pharrell says his cousin was shot and killed by Virginia police

    The Virginia Beach police said Pharrell Williams' cousin was brandishing a handgun, and the city's police chief has asked the Virginia State Police to investigate the shooting.

  • Texas fugitive, wanted in murder of woman who was missing for months, jailed in Miami

    A fugitive wanted for the murder of a woman in Dallas last year — whose body was recovered just a week ago —was taken into custody in Miami-Dade County last week and remained jailed Monday.

  • Watch 'Saturday Night Live' explain the multimillion-dollar phenomenon of crypto art and NFTs in an Eminem parody

    Pete Davidson and Kate McKinnon broke down nonfungible tokens to a parody of an Eminem song - and the internet loved it.

  • Biden to elevate potential Supreme Court nominee to high-profile appeals court

    Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is considered a candidate for the Supreme Court after Biden promised to name a black woman for the first time in history.

  • Biden judicial nominees represent diverse professional backgrounds, identities

    President Joe Biden's first group of federal judiciary candidates includes three Black women and a Muslim American, along with a range of experiences.

  • China formalises sweeping electoral shake-up for Hong Kong, demands loyalty

    China finalised a sweeping overhaul of Hong Kong's electoral system on Tuesday, drastically curbing democratic representation in the city as authorities seek to ensure "patriots" rule the global financial hub. The measures are part of Beijing's efforts to consolidate its increasingly authoritarian grip over its freest city following the imposition of a national security law in June, which critics see as a tool to crush dissent. The changes would see the number of directly elected representatives fall and the number of Beijing-approved officials rise in an expanded legislature, Xinhua news agency reported.

  • ‘I just killed my son.’ Dad tells 911 he beat 5-year-old in Ohio with baseball bat

    “What do you mean you just killed your son?” the dispatcher said. “I’m hearing voices,” the father responded.

  • Mafia fugitive was living a quiet island life. Then police found his YouTube cooking show.

    The alleged gangster's "love for Italian cuisine” — and tattoo ink — made his arrest possible, Italian police said.

  • ‘I just killed my son.’ Dad tells 911 he beat 5-year-old in Ohio with baseball bat

    “What do you mean you just killed your son?” the dispatcher said. “I’m hearing voices,” the father responded.

  • Video shows Asian woman, 65, violently attacked as witnesses look on in NYC

    The New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating Monday's attack outside a luxury apartment building.

  • Sharon Stone says she paid Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Quick and the Dead' salary because the studio didn't want to hire him

    At the time, Leonardo DiCaprio was just starting his career and had yet to star in either "Titanic" or "Romeo and Juliet."

  • Witnesses Ignore Elderly Asian Woman Punched and Kicked in Broad Daylight in NYC

    A 65-year-old Asian woman has been hospitalized after being helplessly assaulted in New York City on Monday while bystanders ignored her. The incident, which was caught on video, occurred just before noon outside an apartment building at 360 West 43rd Street in Midtown Manhattan, according to The New York Times. NYPD says 65-year-old Asian American woman was walking to church this morning when suspect assaulted her and said “f*** you, you don’t belong here.”

  • Texas Lifestyle Coach and QAnon-Obsessed Boyfriend Nabbed for Capitol Riot

    Criminal ComplaintA Texas lifestyle coach and essential oils guru has been charged after storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 with her QAnon-obsessed boyfriend who documented “patriots [going] to war” on his social media.Elizabeth Rose Williams, a Kerrville, Texas resident, and her boyfriend, Bradley Stuart Bennett, were arrested last week for violent entry and disorderly conduct and knowingly entering a restricted building. In a newly unsealed criminal complaint, prosecutors allege the pair were seen on video wandering around the Crypt and the Senate Chamber gallery as thousands of MAGA rioters stormed the Capitol.“Storming the Capitol. Pray for us all,” Bennett wrote in a Facebook post provided to federal authorities by a tipster.Capitol Rioter and ‘Straight Pride’ Troll Stiffs Lawyer, Hits New Rally While Out on BailAccording to social media posts and her personal website, Williams is a lifestyle coach, a natural health enthusiast, “all American,” and a musician passionate about “living every day with purpose.” Her site says she started a “home-based business” at 18, and received “the equivalent of a degree from The School of Hard Knocks—if there even is such an accreditation.”“From a very young age, Elizabeth has known that there is a big purpose for her existence on earth and that she is destined to do great things, and be an influencer to leaders,” her website “Life with Rose,” states, adding that she released her first album in 2018.Her website states that, starting in 2008, Williams built a “network of health-minded families” and is a “seasoned educator in the area of essential oils, natural supplements, exercise, and conscious food sourcing” and an advocate of the “5 Key Elements of a Balanced Life.”In her last blog post, dated the day before she was arrested, Williams provided her clients with several “spring cleaning tips” without being “too hard on yourself.” She also posted essential oil and lifestyle tips on her Instagram. Criminal Complaint But while Williams seemed focused on internal healing, her boyfriend seemed focused on posting about QAnon. The complaint states that at least four tipsters who helped identity Bennett said he posted often about the conspiracy theory, which posits that Trump is working to bring down a cabal of violent, baby-eating Democrats.One tipster, who didn’t personally know Bennett but had been “routinely” looking at his social media posts in the months leading up to Jan. 6, described the posts as “more combative” than others.Prior to the riot, the complaint says, the tipster said he saw “Bennett make numerous posts encouraging people to gather and attend events in Washington, D.C.” and “posted that he would be present.” Two other people told authorities they saw Bennett post a video and a post when he entered the Capitol, including one that said “patriots [going] to war.”“CAPITOL WAS STORMED. I DO BELIEVE A PATRIOT WAS SHOT. WE LOST A FEMALE,” Bennett wrote in one Facebook post, alongside a video where Williams is clearly seen. “There was Ant-ifa instigators. But I saw no severe violence. And certainly not from the right.”“WE are safe and nursing one wounded warrior with us who took not one but two flashbangs to the leg and then face,” he added. “TODAY WAS A REVOLUTIONARY MESSAGE. WE WON’T GO AWAY. WE WILL FIND VICTORY.” Criminal Complaint Another video provided to the FBI “appeared to have been copied from Bennett’s Facebook page and [showed] Bennett and Williams entering the U.S. Capitol, in the Capitol Crypt, and in the gallery of the Senate Chamber,” the complaint states.“Bennett appeared to have deleted most or all of the posts he made about the [riot] within 24 hours of the event,” prosecutors added.Williams and Bennett were released on bond.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.