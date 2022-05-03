State police probe death in Chaplin

May 2—CHAPLIN — The state police Major Crime Squad was investigating throughout the day Sunday at an address on Miller Road in Chaplin after a male was discovered dead at the property.

State Police Troop D in Danielson released a description of a person of interest for area residents to be on the lookout for, but Chaplin First Selectman Juan Roman III said the public was not in danger.

"On May 1 at approximately 6:12 a.m., troopers from Troop D responded to 214 Miller Road in Chaplin for the report of an assault with life-threatening injuries," a release from the troop stated. "Upon arrival, troopers located one deceased male victim. The identity of the deceased is not being released at this time."

Eastern Connecticut Major Crime detectives responded and began an investigation that lasted throughout the day Sunday.

Roman said the Chaplin Fire Station had been opened for them as a base of operations as well and he expected the investigation to continue throughout the night.

Detectives did identify a person of interest around 3 p. m. on Sunday afternoon and asked for any information about the vehicle driven by the person to be provid-

