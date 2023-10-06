STATE POLICE PROBE: Woman killed by officer during standoff

Oct. 5—BIG RAPIDS — A law enforcement officer shot and killed a woman during a standoff Thursday afternoon, Michigan State Police officials reported.

The officer's specific agency had not yet been released as of Thursday evening.

The standoff began at 1:46 p.m. when the Northern Michigan Mutual Aid Task Force Emergency Response Team tried to arrest a 41-year-old Lake City woman in Norwich Township, Lt. Derrick Carroll stated in a release.

Emergency Response Team members confronted the woman, who was armed, and she was shot and killed.

Missaukee County Sheriff Will Yancer and Grand Traverse County Sheriff Mike Shea requested that state police conduct an investigation into the shooting, and their mutual request was mentioned in the state police news release on the shooting.

The MSP Forensic Science Laboratory from Grayling and MSP Seventh District Investigative Response Team, out of Gaylord, has responded to conduct the investigation.

The officer was put on administrative leave pending its outcome, according to Carroll. Once complete, the investigation findings will be forwarded to the prosecutor for review.