State police raid Lackawanna County car dealerships

Jun. 17—Editor's Note: This article has been changed to correct two errors. State police Trooper Robert Urban misspoke when he told the newspaper Tuesday that state police and the attorney general's office raided GMG Auto Sales on Keyser Avenue on Wednesday. The company was not raided. The state attorney general's office also is not part of an investigation of other auto dealerships.

State police and the Lackawanna County district attorney's office raided several auto dealerships in Lackawanna County on Wednesday, a state police spokesman said.

Trooper Robert Urban said the investigators sought information that would help them determine whether the dealerships abused their enhanced inspection licenses.

Urban declined to name the businesses.

An enhanced inspection license allows a dealership to examine flood-damaged vehicles and approve them as repaired enough to allow their sale, the trooper said.

Investigators are examining if the dealerships actually carried out inspections before issuing inspection stickers, Urban said.

— BORYS KRAWCZENIUK