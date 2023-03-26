State Police recover rifle stolen from locked police cruiser

Massachusetts State Police have recovered the rifle stolen from a locked Massachusetts State Police cruiser in Malden last week.

The department-issued patrol rifle was secured in a mount inside a cruiser that was parked at a residential complex in the city, according to state police.

The rifle was found in the greater Boston area.

According to State Police, there is no evidence that the rifle was used in the commission of a subsequent crime.

A law enforcement source told Boston 25 News that the incident appears to have been a “targeted and planned break-in.”

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

