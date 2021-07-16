State Police release deputy IDs, details on fatal Santa Fe shooting

Jul. 16—New Mexico State Police has released the names of three deputies who shot and killed a man who they say waved a gun at them late last month in Santa Fe.

It was one of two fatal shootings involving the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office — and one of four in the Santa Fe area — over a two-week period.

State Police spokesman Ray Wilson said SFCSO Cpl. Chris Zook, Deputy Jacob Martinez and Deputy Leonardo Guzman opened fire on Nathan Roybal, 32, following a pursuit on June 23.

Deputy bodycam and dashcam videos obtained by television station KRQE show the deputies stop Roybal, who briefly waves what appears to be a gun at deputies before they fire at least 24 rounds at the truck.

In the videos, Roybal gets out of the truck, drops the gun and runs away as deputies fire more than a dozen shots at him. He falls to the ground and deputies find what appears to be a gun next to the door of the truck.

Wilson said it began earlier that day when deputies encountered a stolen truck in Santa Fe and the driver, Roybal, tried to strike a deputy's vehicle. He said a pursuit began but was terminated and an alert was put out for Roybal and the truck.

Later that day, around 11 p.m., Wilson said Guzman located the truck on West Alameda and tried to pull Roybal over. He said Roybal drove off and Guzman, Zook and Martinez gave chase.

Wilson said several minutes into the pursuit Roybal stopped at Siler and Rufina Court and pointed a handgun at the deputies from his driver-side window.

"At this time, all three deputies discharged their duty weapons towards Roybal. Roybal got out of the vehicle armed with the handgun," he said. "Roybal brandished the handgun towards deputies, who again fired at Roybal."

Wilson said Roybal was struck by gunfire and died at the scene.

He said Zook has been with SFSCO for six years, Guzman for two years and Martinez for six months. All three have several years of prior law enforcement experience.

"The officer involved shooting investigation is being led by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau," Wilson said. "Once this investigation is complete, the reports will be forwarded to the appropriate district attorney's office for review."