State police release details of fatal motorcycle crash in East Brunswick Twp. but withhold victim's name

Jun. 21—State police at Frackville released information on a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred early Saturday morning.

Police said a 66-year-old man, whom they did not identify, died as a result of the crash.

The man, police said, was driving on Route 443, at the intersection with Orchard Lane in East Brunswick Twp., around 12:30 a.m. when he struck a large, rotted tree that had fallen onto the highway and blocked both lanes of travel.

The man was eastbound at the time he struck the tree. Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene by a Schuylkill County deputy coroner.

"The name of the operator is not being released at this time in order to notify the next of kin," police said.