State police release Easter travel data

Apr. 20—HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 449 vehicle crashes, which resulted in more than 100 injured travelers and four deaths during the Easter holiday weekend.

According to state police, alcohol was a factor in 10 percent of the crashes, including one fatal crash, and resulted in 341 DUI arrests. Troopers also arrested 255 individuals on criminal charges and issued 13,490 traffic citations between April 15-17.

Statistical information was not collected during 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and mitigation efforts that were in place throughout Pennsylvania, state police said.

The statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded, state police said.