State Police release IDs of mother, 5-year-old killed in Duanesburg; Vigil scheduled

Dec. 3—DUANESBURG — State police Friday released the names of the mother and her 5-year-old son killed Wednesday night in their home, allegedly by her husband, the boy's father.

Alexandria Bustamante Gomez, 37, was taken to Albany Medical Center, where she died of her injuries.

State police identified her 5-year-old son as Jacob Patino, a kindergartner at Duanesburg Elementary School. He died at the scene.

Injured in the Wednesday night attack, but survived, was 2-year-old Anthony Patino, state police said.

Charged in the killings and attack is 47-year-old Nelson Patino. He faces two counts of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree attempted murder. He appeared in court Thursday night and is being held.

State police responded to the residence at 6826 Duanesburg Road at about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday night after a man contacted police saying that he had stabbed his family, state police said.

Troopers and sheriff's deputies then arrived and took the caller, identified as Nelson Patino, into custody. Police then found the three victims inside the home with apparent stab wounds.

At a press conference Thursday afternoon, state police indicated there were no noted domestic incident report history related to the family and no noted criminal history.

The release of the identities of those killed and injured comes as the town prepares to gather for a prayer vigil Friday evening for the families of the victims.

The vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Shafer Park and it will be hosted by Duanesburg Florida Baptist Church.

"All are welcome to meet to pray and come together as a community," an online posting reads.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe