State police release name of man found shot to death on I-91

State police have released the name of the man found shot to death in a vehicle on a highway ramp in Windsor Locks Sunday.

Dominique Kendrick Miller, 22, was found dead shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, they said. He was found with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Miller would have turned 23 Tuesday.

Troopers said he was found on the Exit 42 off-ramp of I-91 North. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Central District Major Crime detectives continue to investigate. They ask that anyone who saw the shooting call them at the Troop H barracks in Hartford at 860-534-1040. Callers may remain confidential.

