State police release name of victim of fatal Pine Valley house fire, cause investigated

Authorities have released the name of a homeowner who died when his residence caught fire earlier this month in the Chemung County Town of Catlin.

New York State Police at Horseheads identified the victim as Wayne F. Kent, 69, who owned the house at 522 Pine Valley Road in the hamlet of Pine Valley.

The blaze broke out shortly before 5 p.m. Dec. 13, state police said. Responding firefighters and other emergency personnel learned the homeowner was still believed to be inside the house.

Once the flames were extinguished, firefighters located Kent's body inside the structure. His name was not released at that time.

One person died in a house fire Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023 on Pine Valley Road in the Chemung County Town of Catlin.

There were no indications anyone else was in the home and no reports of any other casualties.

State fire investigators were also called to the scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire. The investigation is continuing and no further information about the blaze is available.

Barber Funeral Home in Horseheads is handling arrangements, which are incomplete at this time.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Victim of fatal Chemung County house fire identified by state police