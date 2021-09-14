State police release pictures of suspect, car used in beating and kidnapping of 64-year-old getting her groceries

State police have released a picture of one of two men they believe beat, robbed at gunpoint and kidnapped a 64-year-old woman from a supermarket parking lot in Marlborough over the weekend.

They also released a picture of the men’s getaway car, saying it appears to be a 1999-2003 Acura TL.

Anyone with information about the men or car is asked to call state police Det. Frank Cuoco at 860-465-5469.

The woman was seriously injured in the attack, but is expected to recover, police said. She was able to talk to investigators.

Her three-hour nightmare started as a Saturday shopping trip to the Big Y in the small town of Marlborough, state police said.

About 7 p.m., the woman told police, she was putting groceries in her car when two young Black men approached and demanded money. They threw her into the back seat, police said.

Armed with a handgun, they threw a bag over her head and struck her in the face with a hard object several times, state police said.

They then stole her car, with her in the backseat, police said. They stopped at DND Food Mart in East Hartford, where one of the suspects used her ATM card to get money. That’s where a surveillance camera captured a picture of one of the abductors.

They drove to Berlin, where they threw the woman out of her car, state police said. They then drove behind a building where they lit the vehicle on fire.

While police didn’t say the woman knew the men, they didn’t characterize the attack as random. Still, they warned people to be aware of their surroundings.

“Make sure you’re not talking on your phone,” Trooper Sarah Salerno said Monday. “Have a security whistle or pepper spray, just in case.”

