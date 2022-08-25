State police release new sketches of suspect in killing of security guard in southern Berks

Aug. 25—State police criminal investigators from Reading-based Troop L have released computer-enhanced composite sketches in an attempt to identify the man who shot two private security guards, one fatally, while he and perhaps others were trespassing on a Morgantown-area industrial property this month.

Investigators Wednesday distributed a poster that includes two colorized composite sketches of the shooter — one wearing a baseball-style cap and one hatless. The poster also includes an image of a dark-blue Dodge or Chrysler minivan similar to the suspect vehicle.

The suspect is a white man about 6 feet and 230 pounds with a reddish-brown beard. He was wearing a baseball cap when he shot and killed Troy A. Rickenbach, 37, of West Reading, and wounded another guard, described only as a 43-year-old man, shortly after midnight on Aug. 6 in the 200 block of Quarry Road in New Morgan, according to state police criminal investigators at Reading.

The other guard suffered a gunshot wound to the arm.

Troopers have provided this account of the shooting:

Rickenbach and the other man were hired by Pinnacle Transport Co. to protect its property due to catalytic converter thefts from vehicles in the area. The men were patrolling a lot along Quarry Road when they spotted a suspicious vehicle — a blue Chrysler minivan.

Rickenbach tried to make contact with the operator of the vehicle and noticed someone hiding inside.

When Rickenbach returned to the security van, the other guard was on the phone with emergency dispatchers. Both men were then shot.

Investigators are urging anyone with information to contact the Troop L-Reading criminal investigation unit at 610-378-4011.

Tips can be made via Crime Alert Berks County's anonymous tip line, 1-877-373-9913. Tips can also be sent via text, using the keyword "alert berks," to 847411

The crime-fighting group pays up to $10,000 for tips that lead to an arrest. Tipsters don't have to reveal their identity to collect the reward.