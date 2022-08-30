State Police release sketches of suspect in 1982 Western Mass. cold case

Authorities have released new forensic sketches of a suspect believed to be involved in the 1982 disappearance of Lynn Burdick.

Burdick was 18 years old when she disappeared on April 17, 1982. She was working alone at the Barefoot Peddler’s Country Store on Route 2 in Florida, according to State Police. Burdick is believed to have gone missing sometime between 8:00 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office says they’re focusing on a separate attempted abduction that occurred 45 minutes earlier, 13 miles away in Williamstown that same night. The sketches below are age-progressed variations of that suspect in Williamstown, who they believed might have a connection to Burdick’s disappearance.

The suspect is a white man, 5′7″ tall would now be 70 years old, according to police. Officials say he may have ties to the state of Vermont.

The suspect’s appearance in 1982.

Age-progressed variation of what the suspect may look like today.

Age-progressed variation of what the suspect may look like today, if bald.

Age-progressed variation of what the suspect may look like today, with a mustache.

Age-progressed variation of what the suspect may look like today, with a beard.

“My office, the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit, and the Massachusetts State Police Unresolved Case Unit remain steadfast in following up on every lead and bringing advanced resources to unresolved homicides,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said. “I thank the witnesses and the entire Burdick family for their strength and dedication while continuing to work with investigators assigned to Lynn’s case.”

The specialized forensic sketches were provided by an artist with the Lincoln Police Department.

Law enforcement officials are asking anyone with information to call the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit at 413-499-1112 or email the Massachusetts State Police Unresolved Case Unit at mspunresolved@pol.state.ma.us.

