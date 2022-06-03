State police release unredacted discipline records ordered by court

Jun. 3—Maine State Police on Friday released several pages of unredacted disciplinary documents related to four state troopers who were suspended for misconduct, under order from a Penobscot County judge who found the state improperly withheld public information.

The documents were released under court order following lawsuits filed jointly by the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram and the Bangor Daily News. Last year, the newspapers teamed up to investigate the culture of secrecy surrounding misconduct within the Maine State Police.

Final disciplinary measures against public employees, including police, are public records in Maine. But the Maine State Police argued that some portions of the records — some of which appeared to contain the only descriptions of the misconduct — were exempt from disclosure and should not be released to the public, and refused to provide the newspapers with an itemized reason for each redaction.

The newly released documents show how inconsistent disciplinary records can be. There is no standard or law in Maine that requires a public agency to provide a clear description of the misconduct that warranted punishment. And in one Maine State Police case in which a supervisor was suspended without pay for 30 days, it's still not clear what he did to warrant the lengthy punishment.

The newly released parts of the disciplinary records also show the often unchecked power of the state to interpret and define what information should be released. On paper, the courts provide a check on their interpretations, but litigation is costly and time-consuming, meaning that in practice, redactions often go unchallenged, leaving the public in the dark about how government officials handle misconduct.

One such redaction appeared arbitrary and unrelated to any exception provided in law. In that case, the redacted paragraph contained a general acknowledgement that the state trooper's misconduct — driving after drinking alcohol and telling an investigating agency that he was a state trooper — broke the public's trust and did not meet the standards of conduct set out for all troopers.

Story continues

The newspapers jointly published a three-day series revealing the nature of misconduct in the ranks of the state police based on the records the police provided. Reporting showed a secretive process, in which records about the misconduct are only briefly available publicly before they're destroyed.

In some cases, state police redacted what appeared to be the substantive description of what an officer did to warrant punishment.

The reporting and the lawsuit were supported by the Pulitzer Center and the the Yale Law School Media and Information Access Clinic. A Penobscot County judge ruled that the state must release the information, but sided with the state in withholding some portions of records that describe state employees' medical information or medical conditions. The judge also ordered the state police to perform a deeper search for more public records describing misconduct, and set a June 30 deadline to complete that.

In some cases, descriptions about what actually occurred to warrant discipline were contained in other public records held by different agencies. There is no statewide standard for what information must be included in a record of final discipline for a public employee. Some agencies provide specific descriptions of why an employee was disciplined, while others agencies leave out key details and provide only vague descriptions.

The quality of descriptions varied within the state police records, as well.

In the case of Cpl. Kyle Pelletier, the state redacted a single sentence that provided the only description of the misconduct:

"The case alleges in July, 2019 [Pelletier] misused state property by artificially inflating the speedometer reading of your cruiser to present a false mileage claim to the state garage."

The allegation was sustained, and Pelletier was handed a consecutive 20-day suspension.

But in the case of Sgt. Elisha Fowlie, whose misconduct warranted a disciplinary suspension of 30 days, it's still unclear why he was disciplined — though the records suggest that he knew about another trooper's misdeeds, which were also not described, and did not report them. The state police redacted three sentences in his disciplinary record:

"It is alleged that on or about July/August 2019 you provided inappropriate directions to a subordinate resulting in misconduct," the record reads. "You also failed to provide proper direction related to photographic documentation of the misconduct. You also failed to bring the misconduct to the attention of your superiors."

In another case, the state believed it was warranted to redact boilerplate language in which a trooper agreed that what he did was wrong and that his conduct broke the rules.

Trooper David Coflesky was found to have consumed alcohol and then gotten behind the wheel of a car during a trip to Vermont in 2016, and identified himself as a state trooper during an investigation, state records show. He signed a "last chance" agreement, which permitted him to keep his job if he agreed to the negotiated punishment of a 60-day suspension, among other measures.

In his disciplinary record, the state redacted an entire paragraph in which Coflesky agreed that he broke the public's trust.

"Trooper Coflesky recognizes as a member of the Maine State Police, he occupies a law enforcement position of responsibility and trust, which requires a high standard of conduct and reliability," the paragraph read. "He also understands this conduct contradicts the Maine State Police Core Principles, the Maine State Police Code of Conduct and the Law Enforcement Code of Ethics. Trooper Coflesky recognizes his conduct, as outlined above, demonstrated a failure to meet those standards and agrees the disciplinary action was warranted."

This story will be updated.