State police: Remains found in trash outside Revere apartment building were those of baby girl

Massachusetts State Police have revealed new details regarding the human remains discovered in a heap of trash outside a Revere apartment building Tuesday night.

The arm that a building resident found inside a bag belonged to a female infant who was white or light-skinned, according to MSP spokesperson David Procopio.

Police responded to the apartment building at 86 Dolphin Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night after Isaisa Inebom called in his grim discovery.

“I saw the arm, and hand, and fingers, and then I called 911,” Inebom said.

Video from the scene showed a large emergency response as state police and Revere police detective scoured the area for evidence. Troopers assigned to the state police crime scene services section were also called to the scene.

The gender determination was made after a post-mortem examination Wednesday. Officials have not yet determined the cause of the baby girl’s death.

Investigators spent Tuesday night interviewing neighborhood residents as they searched for clues.

“I’m appalled. I don’t know how anyone can do that to a child,” a concerned neighbor told reporters. “There are no words.”

The investigation is still under active investigation by MSP and Revere Police.

Anyone who may have information regarding the grisly discovery is asked to contact detectives at 617-727-8817.

