State police reopen 40-year-old case of missing Interlochen man

Nov. 12—TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan State Police officials said they recently received new information in an unsolved case from almost 40 years ago.

On March 7, 1983, David Robert Gionet from Interlochen was reported missing, Lt. Derrick Carroll. said.

Reports show that he was last seen leaving a house party on Green Lake Peninsula four days earlier, on March 3, at 5:30 a.m.

Witnesses told law enforcement officers they saw Gionet walking along the road back to his home. He allegedly told fellow party-goers that he was thinking about walking across the partially frozen Green Lake to shorten his journey.

"He never made it home," Carroll said in a statement.

After his disappearance, divers from the Michigan State Police, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Natural Resources searched Green Lake for several days.

According to the Record-Eagle's 1983 coverage of Gionet's disappearance, he was last seen wearing a green down jacket.

On the day he was reported missing, March 7, the Record-Eagle reported that the U.S. Coast Guard helicopter was used to try and locate him. The next day, the article said, MSP and sheriff's office deputies searched Green Lake by boat.

By March 9, "the lake was free of ice," the article reported.

At the time, investigators told the Record-Eagle that "there were no witnesses who saw him on the ice."

Later, it was reported to troopers and deputies that Gionet was afraid of the water and didn't know how to swim.

Investigators said witnesses also shared that he had taken his ice shanty off the lake because of the abnormally warm weather, "the ice not being suitable any longer."

"The ice conditions at that time in March 1983 weren't good," Carroll said. "So for him to even begin to walk across the lake, he would've almost immediately fallen in the water."

He said this information makes it even more unlikely that Gionet attempted to walk across the lake.

According to Carroll, the detective trooper who was in charge of this case asked for the media to be notified in an attempt to try and gather more leads.

After speaking with an MSP analyst in their detective bureau, the trooper went back and re-interviewed everyone from the original case file, he said.

"We're just hoping to bring some closure for the family on this case as to what happened to him," Carroll said.

Gionet was 18 when he disappeared, which would make him 57 today. He had longer brown hair, hazel eyes and wore prescription glasses, police reports said. At that time, he was between 5 foot 3 inches and 5 foot 5 inches tall and weighed between 125 and 135 pounds, according to records.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to contact the MSP Cadillac Post at 231-779-6040.