State police report 2 fatalities over holiday weekend

Jul. 5—As of this morning, state troopers had investigated 299 accidents over the holiday weekend, with two fatalities and 37 injuries.

The first fatality occurred in Shelton, where a motorcycle collided with the rear of a car, causing the operator to separate from the motorcycle. The motorcycle operator was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The second fatality occurred Sunday afternoon in Norfolk, where a motorcycle drove off the road and struck a stone wall "for an unknown reason," according to an accident report. The driver was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

In the latest numbers available this morning, state police said they issued a total of 910 tickets due to traffic violations, with 644 related to speeding and 43 involving improper use of a seat belt.

Police also said 50 individuals were arrested for operating vehicles under the influence, at least 12 of which stemmed from accidents.

In total, state police responded to about 6,463 calls for service between Friday and Monday.

Last year, state police received about 4,400 calls for service, handed out more than 1,000 traffic tickets, and responded to 232 accidents with 41 injuries.

Manchester Lt. Ryan Shea said between Friday and Monday, officers responded to 552 calls, 10 of which were motor vehicle accidents. Twenty of the calls were related to fireworks complaints.

Shea said preliminary numbers show that officers made three DUI arrests over the long weekend, and a total of 24 arrests, though misdemeanor summons arrests have not yet been compiled into the department's system.

South Windsor police made four arrests between Friday and Saturday, one of which involved a driver under the influence of alcohol.

South Windsor police also arrested Aaron S. Uribe-Alfaro, 23, of Manchester, on Saturday night after they say he and a woman were exchanging custody of their juvenile son when he drove away at a high speed with the juvenile in his vehicle.

Police say the woman flagged down a police officer after the incident and police found and took Uribe-Alfaro into custody, who was found to have a steak knife in his right sock.

Uribe-Alfaro was charged with illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, risk of injury to a child, and second-degree breach of peace and reckless endangerment. He is being held on $100,000 bond and was to appear today in Manchester Superior Court.

