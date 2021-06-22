State police report chasing man driving 130 mph on U.S. Route 219

Jun. 22—A Johnstown man was jailed Saturday after leading police on a high-speed chase on U.S. Route 219 reaching speeds of more than 130 mph, authorities said.

State police in Somerset charged Luis Miguel MaQuilon, 26 of the 200 block of Cherry Lane, with driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. He also faces multiple driving citations, including reckless driving and speeding.

According to a criminal complaint, MaQuilon was reportedly driving a silver BMW 70 mph in a 35 mph speed zone in Somerset Township.

MaQuilon allegedly drove onto U.S. Route 219 northbound from the North Center Avenue exit, leading police on a high-speed chase reaching speeds in excess of 130 mph, the complaint said.

Conemaugh Township police stopped the BMW near the Davidsville exit.

Police said they found a glass smoking device inside the vehicle along with a metal spoon, containers with THC and a small glass container with white residue.

A breath test at the scene showed positive for alcohol.

MaQuilon was taken to UPMC Somerset, where he refused to take a blood test, the complaint said.

MaQuilon was arraigned Saturday by on-call District Judge Sandra Stevanus, of New Centerville, and sent to Somerset County Jail. He was released on Monday after posting $25,000 bond.