State Police report one fatality on Connecticut highways on Christmas holiday weekend

Connecticut State Police on Sunday reported one fatality on state highways on the Christmas holiday weekend.

Police reported 2,276 calls for service from midnight Friday through 8 a.m. Sunday and issued 37 speeding violations..

Police said they investigated 282 accidents, 24 of which involved injuries, though none were serious. Seven motorists were arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

No details were available Sunday evening about the fatality.

