State police report twice as many accidents, DUIs this Labor Day weekend than in 2020

Sep. 7—State police reported twice as many motor vehicle accidents and drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol this Labor Day Weekend than last year's holiday weekend.

Between 12:01 a.m. Friday and 11:59 p.m. Monday, Connecticut State Police responded to 406 accidents and charged 41 Connecticut drivers with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. During the same weekend last year, troopers responded to 209 accidents and charged 20 people with DUI, police said.

This year, troopers had a total of 6,296 calls for service over the holiday weekend — they issued 515 citations for speeding, 19 seat belt violations and 282 traffic violations.

In 2020, troopers issued far fewer citations for speeding — just 218 — and 12 seat belt violations, but had far more traffic violations, issuing 549 tickets for hazardous driving, police said.

Three people were killed in crashes in Fairfield, Meriden and Shelton over the long weekend this year.

