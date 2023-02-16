Police have asked residents in a portion of Windsor Township to shelter in place, according to an alert that went out at just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

WINDSOR TWP. — Police have arrested two men who fled the scene of what police said was a breaking and entering in Thursday, according to information posted to the state police First District Twitter account Thursday.

The arrests come after police issued a shelter-in-place order for residents in a portion of the township just after 11:30 a.m. advising residents who live in the area of Nixon Road between Windsor and Vermontville highways.

"Law Enforcement is in the area searching for two subjects that could potentially be armed with weapons," Eaton County 911 said in a post to its Facebook page just after 11:30 a.m. "One white male dressed in all black and one white male with a blue coat."

Police were dispatched to a residence at 7400 block of Windsor Highway near Canal Road "for a breaking and entering in progress," according to information posted to the state police First District Twitter account Thursday afternoon. "Two male subjects fled the area on foot."

The shelter-in-place order was lifted at approximately 1:30 p.m. after the "investigation shows the subjects may have been picked up by a vehicle and driven from the area," police said.

The arrests were announced after 3:30 p.m

The incident was not connected to two deaths announced earlier in the day in Dimondale.

"This incident is separate from the incident in the Village of Dimondale, and the two are not related in any way."

The men will be lodged at the Eaton County Jail, pending authorization of charges by the Eaton County Prosecutor's Office, said police.

Contact Rachel Greco at rgreco@lsj.com. Follow her on Twitter @GrecoatLSJ .

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: State police: Two men arrested after Windsor Twp. shelter in place lifted