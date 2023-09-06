State Police respond to stabbing on charter bus

Sep. 6—State Police announced the arrest of a New York City man after they responded to a reported stabbing on a charter bus Friday in Delaware County.

According to a media release, troopers from the Deposit barracks responded to the reported stabbing on a Trailways Transportation bus traveling from New York City to Binghamton on Sept. 1, at about 8:15 p.m.

The bus was on state Route 17 in the town of Deposit when it was reported a female had been stabbed numerous times, the release said. A male occupant of the bus and traveling companion of the female fled the bus and into the nearby woods when the bus stopped.

Dominique D. Holloman, 32, was located and taken into custody a short time later, the release said. He was charged with second-degree assault, a class D felony. Holloman was processed at the Deposit barracks, then transported to the Delaware County Jail for arraignment.

The female was treated at UHS Wilson Hospital for what appear to be non-life threatening injuries, the release said.