State police responded to 275 Labor Day weekend crashes through Monday morning

Sep. 6—State police responded to nearly 5,000 calls for service and 275 motor vehicle accidents, including two with serious injuries, during the Labor Day weekend from 12 a.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Monday, state police reported.

Police made 27 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs during that time period and issued 686 total traffic violations, including 300 for speeding. Police assisted 3,500 motorists and responded to 4,972 calls for service. The two serious accidents occurred in New Britain and Trumbull, police said.