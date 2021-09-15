State police: Robbery, kidnapping of 64-year-old woman outside Marlborough supermarket may have been a hate crime

State police are investigating the possibility that the weekend beating, carjacking and kidnapping of a 64-year-old woman in a Marlborough supermarket parking lot was a hate crime.

“There are certain aspects of this investigation that could possibly be related to a hate crime,” said Brian Foley, executive assistant to the public safety commissioner. He would not specify Wednesday what type of hate crime it may have been, saying it could hinder the investigation.

No one has been arrested in the case, which appears to be part of a series of escalating violence during car-related crimes in the Hartford area. The crimes include a resident being shot in the thigh while confronting car burglars in front of his Hartford home and a woman being pulled from her Porsche, which was then stolen, outside a Rocky Hill bakery on a Saturday afternoon.

While police officials didn’t say if they believe the Marlborough attackers also pulled off other carjackings, they acknowledge the crimes are similar.

“It does seem to be a pattern of individuals who are carjacking and creating havoc,” state police Col. Stavros Mellekas told reporters Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the victim of the Marlborough attack is recovering. She told police she did not know her attackers.

The woman told investigators she was putting groceries in her car about 7 p.m. Saturday when two men approached and demanded money. They threw her into the backseat, state police said.

Armed with a handgun, they threw a bag over her head and hit her in the face several times with a hard object, police said.

They then stole her car — with her in the backseat, state police said. They stopped at DND Food Mart in East Hartford, where one of the suspects used her ATM card to get money. A surveillance camera captured his image while he bought some drinks.

They drove to Berlin, where they threw the woman out of her car. They then drove behind a building, where they torched her vehicle, leaving in what state police said appears to be an older-model Acura.

The suspects were described as young Black men. Anyone with information about the pair, or their car, is asked to call state police Det. Frank Cuoco at 860-465-5469.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.