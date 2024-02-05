State police: Route 1 in Danvers shut down amid shooting investigation involving barricaded suspect

Part of Route 1 in Danvers is shut down Monday afternoon amid an investigation into a reported shooting at a trailer park involving a barricaded individual, officials said.

Troopers and Danvers police officers are investigating the area of 98 Newbury Street, according to Massachusetts State Police.

State police said there is a barricaded “male suspect” inside a trailer and that a NEMLEC tactical team is assisting with the emergency response.

A female shooting victim was transported to a local hospital. There was no immediate word on her condition.

“We have shut down Route 1 in that area,” state police said in a post on X. “We ask the public to avoid the area.”

UPDATE #2-Male suspect is believed barricaded inside a trailer. A female shooting victim has been transported to a hospital. This is an ongoing situation; he public is asked to avoid the area. The @NEMLEC tactical team is assisting Troopers and @DanversPolice Officers on-scene. https://t.co/gRZk82jZ2j — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 5, 2024

UPDATE--Initial reports are that this incident involves a barricaded and likely armed suspect. We ask the public to avoid the area. This is a developing situation; more information to come when available. https://t.co/pA5OrgfGl6 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 5, 2024

Video from the scene showed Danvers police cruisers and ambulances gathered in the area along the side of the highway.

Boston 25′s Drew Karedes reported that the southbound lanes are closed to traffic at the exit to Route 114 West.

Route 1 southbound lanes in Danvers shut down at 114 west exit after reported shooting in mobile home community on Newbury St. MSP says gunman barricaded inside mobile home after woman rushed away from scene by ambulance #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/t2um3H3Tjy — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) February 5, 2024

State police called the situation “developing,” “ongoing,” and “active.”

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

