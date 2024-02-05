State police: Route 1 in Danvers shut down amid shooting investigation involving barricaded suspect

Frank O'Laughlin
·2 min read

Part of Route 1 in Danvers is shut down Monday afternoon amid an investigation into a reported shooting at a trailer park involving a barricaded individual, officials said.

Troopers and Danvers police officers are investigating the area of 98 Newbury Street, according to Massachusetts State Police.

State police said there is a barricaded “male suspect” inside a trailer and that a NEMLEC tactical team is assisting with the emergency response.

A female shooting victim was transported to a local hospital. There was no immediate word on her condition.

“We have shut down Route 1 in that area,” state police said in a post on X. “We ask the public to avoid the area.”

Video from the scene showed Danvers police cruisers and ambulances gathered in the area along the side of the highway.

Boston 25′s Drew Karedes reported that the southbound lanes are closed to traffic at the exit to Route 114 West.

State police called the situation “developing,” “ongoing,” and “active.”

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW