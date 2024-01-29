State police use rowboat to apprehend suspect who fled into Thornapple River

Michigan State Police used a rowboat to reach a 32-year-old Holt man, who had fled police and ended up walking into the Thornapple River in Eaton County early Friday.

The man, who was expected to be arraigned on Monday afternoon, was apprehended by Michigan State Police after an MSP K-9 tracked him through a swamp and to the river. A drone from the Eaton County sheriff's office was used to pinpoint his location. He had fled on foot from officers investigating allegations that he had threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend.

He was suspected of being intoxicated and suicidal. He was taken to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, where he was treated for hypothermia, intoxication and for a mental evaluation.

The man, who was not identified pending his arraignment, was released from the hospital on Sunday and taken to the Eaton County Jail in Charlotte.

State criminal charges against him include resisting and obstructing a police officer, reckless driving, and open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, said Lt. Rene Gonzalez, spokesman for the Michigan State Police First District, which includes the Lansing area.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Suspect apprehended in Thornapple River by police in a rowboat