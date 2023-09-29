State police on scene in Coolspring Township

Sep. 28—COOLSPRING TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police are at the scene of a residence Thursday afternoon near Route 19 in Coolspring Township.

Friends and relatives of a man who lives in the residence said he has not responded to contact attempts from relatives or from police.

Police were dispatched to the residence shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Mercer County Fire Police were seen redirecting traffic at the intersections of U.S. routes 19 and 62, and Route 19 and Cornell Road.

This is a developing story. More information will be available in tomorrow's edition of The Herald.