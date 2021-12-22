State police on scene of incident in Abbottstown

Pennsylvania State Police are on the scene of an incident in the Abbottstown area.

The public is not in danger, state police spokeswoman Trooper Megan Ammerman said.

She had no further details to report. A news conference is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Green Springs Road is shut down at Abbottstown Pike for a police incident in Adams County.

Green Springs Road in Berwick Township is closed between the 800 block and Route 194, Ammerman said.

WGAL is reporting that a shooting occurred, and one person is deceased.

A medical helicopter airlifts a patient using the first block of Deer Trail Drive as a landing zone.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for further details.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Shooting in Abbottstown leaves one dead, state police say