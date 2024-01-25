State police search for 35-year-old Florida man after chase that started in Lebanon County

Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a 35-year-old Daytona man after a pursuit that started in Lebanon County.

At 9:45 a.m. Jan. 25, a state trooper observed traffic violations from a silver Kia SUV in the area of 81 Southbound at mile marker 85. The trooper attempted to make a traffic stop, the driver failed to yield and a pursuit ensued.

"The operator drove through the Fort Indiantown Gap base at a high rate of speed and then rammed through a gate and proceeded to travel on I-81 southbound," state police said in a release Thursday. "The vehicle then traveled through Dauphin and into Cumberland County when the operator lost control and crashed at mile marker 33."

Police said the driver fled from the vehicle and was running westbound in the Stoughstown Road/Burnthouse Road, Ritner Highway area. Officers immediately established a perimeter but were not able to locate the operator.

Police have identified the suspect to be Jimmy Lee Fancy, 35, of Daytona, Florida. Fancy has warrants for firearm violations from New Jersey and other active warrants in Pennsylvania. Fancy was last seen wearing tan pants, without a shirt and missing a shoe. He is believed to still be in the area.

Anyone who sees Fancy is asked to call 911. Anyone has information can call Pennsylvania State Police Jonestown at 717-865-5067.

Jimmy Lee Fancy

This is a developing story.. Please check back with the Lebanon Daily News for updates.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Police: 35-year-old Daytona man still wanted after crash on I-81