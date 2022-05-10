State police search for answers in Nanty Glo car theft, crash

May 10—NANTY GLO, Pa. — State police in Ebensburg are searching for whoever stole a Chrysler 300 sedan and crashed it in Nanty Glo.

Someone stole the vehicle early on Friday from the 1000 block of Davis Street before crashing it in the 1300 block of Shoemaker Street, troopers said.

Police were dispatched to a hit-and-run crash in the 1200 block of Caroline Street. When they arrived they found damage to two parked cars.

They then found the Chrysler sedan abandoned on Shoemaker Street.

Video surveillance from a nearby Shop 'n Save grocery store on Shoemaker Street showed three young males, possibly juveniles, exit the Chrysler sedan and walk toward Creek Street.

Troopers believe the trio may have fled in a gold sedan.

Troopers also believe the same suspects were involved in thefts from unattended vehicles in the Nanty Glo area on May 5 and 6.

Anyone with video or information about the crimes is asked to contact Troop A in Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.

Reference CAD number: PA2022-565548.

Residents are urged to lock vehicles, homes and outbuildings and report suspicious activity.