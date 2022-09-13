State police search for Central Kentucky man after finding human remains

Kentucky State Police are searching for a Madison County man who is a person of interest in the death of a woman whose remains were found in Lee County.

State police announced Tuesday that Logan Reed, 33, of Richmond, was a person of interest in the death of Tamika McDaniel, 52, of Beattyville.

An investigation into McDaniel’s death is ongoing after authorities found her skeletal remains inside a burned structure on KY-52 W in Lee County on Sept. 7.

According to police, Reed is expected to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement or Kentucky State Police Post 7 at 859-623-2404.

The investigation is being conducted by state police Detective Anthony Bowling.