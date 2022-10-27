State police search for driver who led troopers on high-speed chase early Thursday

Oct. 27—State police say a warrant will be issued for a man they say led troopers on a chase from New Hampshire to Maine and back again at speeds topping 100 mph early Thursday, officials said.

Around 2:40 a.m. Thursday, state police attempted to stop a GMC work van for operating without any visible registrations. According to police, the vehicle failed to yield for troopers, continuing northbound along Interstate 95 from Hampton.

"The driver attempted to evade troopers by traveling upwards of 100 mph and extinguishing the vehicle's headlamps," state police said in a news release.

The vehicle continued into Maine, leaving the highway for a brief time, before getting back on the highway and crossing back into New Hampshire.

State police deployed a tire deflation device, rendering the vehicle inoperable. The driver fled on foot into adjacent woods in Portsmouth.

A K9 track was attempted and the driver was identified but not apprehended. A passenger from the suspect vehicle was detained and released without any criminal charges, police said.

The investigation remains active, and a warrant for the driver is expected to be issued over allegations of reckless operation and disobeying a police officer.

State police have not released the identity of the person they believe was driving the vehicle.

Anyone with any information pertaining to this event is asked to email Trooper Cameron Vetter at Cameron.S.Vetter@dos.nh.gov.